Who Should I Draft?: Tony Pollard vs RJ Harvey (August 2026)

Should you draft RJ "lottery ticket" Harvey or Tony "but I'm a workhorse RB" Pollard? Let's take a look at ADP vs projections and make the pick.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

This is a mid/late-round backfield call between a known quantity and a bet, and for once the boring answer is also the right one. Tony Pollard goes around pick 80 in half-PPR drafts, RJ Harvey about five picks later, and RotoWire's projections put 20 points of daylight between them - the widest same-position gap in this batch.

Everything below is half-PPR. This is a rare one where the scoring format genuinely doesn't move the needle for me or the data but you'll find that questions like this are very subjective to your specific team scenario during your draft.

Who Should I Draft: Tony Pollard vs RJ Harvey

The tool below stacks them up on RotoWire's live 2026 projections - notice this isn't the coin flip the ADP makes it look like.

See what the experts think

Tony Pollard ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: RB29

Pollard is what he is, and at pick 80 that's a feature, not a bug: a lead back with a defined role and a workload nobody's threatening. The projection has him at 146 half-PPR points on 189 carries - real bell-cow volume, the kind that produces startable weeks even when the game script goes sideways.

That volume is the whole case. He projects for 65 more carries than Harvey, and carries are the input that stabilizes an RB's floor - his 113.6 floor is comfortably the higher of the two. You're not drafting Pollard for a league-winning ceiling; you're drafting him because you know almost exactly what you're getting, and at this point in the draft, certainty is the scarce commodity.

The one thing he doesn't offer is a spike, and the tool is honest about it - his 194.8 ceiling is actually the lower of the pair. Fine. I don't need my RB3 to win me a week. I need him to not lose me one.

Bottom Line: Bell-cow volume and the higher floor at a dirt-cheap price. The pick you make when you want to know what you're getting.

RJ Harvey ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: RB32

Harvey is the more fun bet, and I get the appeal - a rookie with pass-game chops (37 projected catches to Pollard's 28) and, notably, the higher ceiling of the two at 201.4. Denver already has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and if the backfield breaks his way, there's a spike-week profile here that Pollard simply doesn't have.

The catch is everything under the ceiling. His projection lands 20 points shy of Pollard's on 65 fewer carries, and his floor sits lower too. That's the rookie tax: the range of outcomes is wider because the workload isn't locked in. He's a dice roll where Pollard is a known number, and the dice are being thrown for an RB4.

I've talked myself into the shiny rookie back at this range before and mostly regretted it by Week 5, when the committee I told myself wouldn't happen happened.

Bottom Line: Better ceiling and more receiving upside, but 20 fewer projected points and a rookie's uncertainty. The lottery ticket, not the floor.

Tony Pollard vs RJ Harvey: The Verdict

The tool calls this a clear pick and I'm not going to overthink a 20-point gap: Pollard, comfortably. When one back projects for that much more on that many more carries and costs about the same, the ceiling argument for the other guy is a trap - you're chasing Harvey's best week and ignoring that his median outcome is meaningfully worse.

At pick 80, it is fair to take some shots and Harvey could be a good shot to take but it all depends on how your draft is unfolding. If you have at least two startable RBs and can take the potential stomach punch that picking Harvey could bring, by all means, go for it. For me, Pollard's volume is the safer bet and the better bet at the same time, which doesn't happen often this late.

What flips me: a Denver backfield report that hands Harvey the clear lead role out of camp. Volume is the whole reason Pollard wins - if Harvey suddenly has it, the rookie's ceiling makes him the better dart. Absent that, take the sure thing.

Tony Pollard or RJ Harvey PPR Scoring

Harvey catches nine more balls, so full PPR trims Pollard's lead by a couple points - nowhere near enough to matter against a 20-point gap. Standard scoring widens it back out on Pollard's carry-and-touchdown edge.

No format flips this. Pollard in all three.