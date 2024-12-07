Aaron Banks Injury: Ruled out for Week 14
Banks (concussion) was downgraded to out Saturday ahead of Sunday's battle against the Bears, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Banks didn't practice at all this week, which suggests that he hasn't cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Sunday will mark his second consecutive missed contest. Ben Bartch will likely make another start at left guard in Banks' stead Sunday.
