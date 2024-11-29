Aaron Banks Injury: Won't play Sunday against Bills

Banks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Banks suffered a concussion during the 49ers' Week 12 loss to the Packers, and he'll be sidelined for Sunday's game after not practicing all week. His next chance to play will be Week 14 against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 8, though he'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to suit up. Ben Bartch and Spencer Burford are candidates to start at right guard due to Banks' injury.