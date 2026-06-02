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Aaron Donald News: Considering return to NFL?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Donald told Pat McAfee of The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that the Rams' acquisition of Myles Garrett on Monday "for sure got [him] thinking" of coming out of retirement.

Donald, of course, walked away from the sport at the top of his game following the 2023 season after going to 10 straight Pro Bowls to begin his career. A first-team All-Pro eight times and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald told McAfee he's "gotta see if that fire can light back up" at 35 years old before making any decisions on returning to the NFL. The Rams, of course, would be the team Donald would join if he did decide to lace the cleats back up. The Super Bowl is again in Los Angeles this upcoming season, and the Rams are in win-now mode with MVP Matthew Stafford at the controls. If Donald were to come out of retirement, this would be the situation.

Aaron Donald
 Free Agent
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