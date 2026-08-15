Aaron Donald News: No pressure for decision on possible return
Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that the team isn't putting "any sort of unnecessary pressure" on Donald to make a decision this week on whether he wants to unretire, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
McVay did say that the Rams "have some loose things where we've identified... dates that we'd like to be able to hit" regarding Donald's decision, but the coach added that he isn't looking to pressure the veteran defensive lineman "if there's some unforeseen circumstances." McVay also said that if Donald has "put himself in a position to be able to say yes or no, I think he's earned that right to have clarity on that." Donald took part in an official tryout with the Rams on Aug. 5 and seems to be legitimately considering coming out of retirement and playing this season, but at this point his return to NFL action is far from a guarantee.
-
NFL Franchise Defining Moments
Los Angeles Rams' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade4 days ago
-
NFL Franchise Defining Moments
New Orleans Saints' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade9 days ago
-
NFL Franchise Defining Moments
Tennessee Titans' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade12 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Saints-Chiefs MatchupOctober 3, 2024
-
DraftKings NFL
DraftKings NFL: Week 3 DFS BreakdownSeptember 20, 2024