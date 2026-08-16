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Aaron Donald News: Officially works out for Rams again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:17pm

Donald had another official tryout with the Rams on Sunday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Donald logged his first official workout this offseason with the Rams on Aug. 5, as he's been mulling coming out of retirement. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year appears to be fully healthy since he's now worked out twice this offseason, but whether he officially unretires to play alongside Myles Garrett on the Rams' defensive line remains to be seen. Donald recorded 25 tackles, including 8.0 sacks, while playing 16 regular-season games during his final campaign in 2023.

Aaron Donald
 Free Agent
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