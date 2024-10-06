Aaron Jones Injury: Injures hip, return iffy

Jones exited late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jets with a hip injury and is questionable to return, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Jones tried to loosen up and run on the sideline, but he felt some discomfort and had to shut it down. Ty Chandler replaced Jones to begin the second quarter, and the team will presumably have more information regarding Jones' status after halftime. Jones carried seven times for 29 yards and added a 24-yard reception before checking out of the game.