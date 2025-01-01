Aaron Jones Injury: Limited in practice to begin week

Jones (quadricep) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

His ability to practice in any fashion to begin Week 18 prep essentially confirms that the quad injury he suffered during Sunday's 27-25 win over Green Bay is minor. Jones missed the entire fourth quarter, leaving Cam Akers and Ty Chandler to split backfield work in what ended up being a close game after the Packers scored 15 unanswered points late in the contest. With Sunday's game against Detroit determining the No. 2 seed in the NFC, it's safe to assume Jones will give it a go if at all possible.