Aaron Jones Injury: Not dealing with major injury

Jones (quad) does not seem to be dealing with a major injury and has a realistic chance of playing in Week 18 against Detroit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings pulled the running back from a Week 17 win out of caution after going up 27-10 near the end of the third quarter, although the decision nearly backfired when the Packers scored the next 15 points. It would stand to reason that Jones will suit up in Week 18 if he's at all able to, as the Vikings have a lot to play for -- if they beat the Lions in the season finale, they'll secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC and get a first-round bye, while a loss would push them all the day down to the No. 5 seed.