Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Aaron Jones headshot

Aaron Jones Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Jones (ribs) practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

As expected, Jones is opening Week 11 prep with a capped session due to the rib issue that forced him to miss about a quarter of action this past Sunday at Jacksonville. Coach Kevin O'Connell told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday that Jones "will progress" as the week continues, so a full practice seems likely for the running back Thursday and/or Friday.

Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now