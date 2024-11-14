Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Jones (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Jones' practice limitations this week can be attributed to the rib injury that forced him to miss about a quarter of action during this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville.There's been no indication that his status is in peril for Sunday's game at Tennessee, but Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation.

Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
