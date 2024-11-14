Aaron Jones Injury: Remains limited Thursday
Jones (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Jones' practice limitations this week can be attributed to the rib injury that forced him to miss about a quarter of action during this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville.There's been no indication that his status is in peril for Sunday's game at Tennessee, but Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation.
