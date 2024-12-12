Aaron Jones Injury: Tending to back issue
Jones was limited at Thursday's walkthrough due to a back injury.
Jones has been listed with hip, hamstring, chest and rib issues at various points this season, but he has yet to miss a game after averaging 2.7 absences per campaign in his seven seasons with the Packers. In the end, though, his status will be monitored in the coming days to ensure he'll be available Monday against the Bears.
