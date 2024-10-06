Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 9:46am

Jones (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jets in London, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jones spent about 10 minutes in the medical tent in the first half before trying to loosen his right hip on the sideline. He initially was deemed questionable to return before his day was considered over after halftime. Jones will finish Week 5 with 53 yards from scrimmage on eight touches, while Ty Chandler, and to a lesser extent, Myles Gaskin, are poised to handle work out of the Vikings backfield for the rest of Sunday's contest.

Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
