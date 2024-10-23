Aaron Jones News: Clear for Thursday's contest

Jones (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday and doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at the Rams, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jones was estimated as limited on Monday's injury report before logging a limited walkthrough Tuesday, so his ability to handle every rep Wednesday indicates the hamstring injury he sustained Week 5 against the Jets in London is behind him. He thus should be poised for his normal workload out of Minnesota's backfield Week 8, which so far has amounted to 17.5 touches per game in six appearances this season.