Aaron Jones News: Cleared for Week 11
Jones (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
His availability isn't much of a surprise given that the returned to last week's 12-7 win at Jacksonville after he suffered the injury, taking four carries for 17 yards over the Vikings' final two drives. Jones will continue leading the Minnesota backfield, with Cam Akers subbing in for carries here and there.
