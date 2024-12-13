Aaron Jones News: Full practice participant
Jones (back) was a full practice participant Friday.
Listed as limited for Thursday's walk-through practice, Jones managed an upgrade in short order and figures to handle his usual role Monday night against a Bears defense that he ripped for 129 total yards and a touchdown three weeks ago. He's yet to miss a game this season, despite averaging 18.0 touches per contest in his age-30 campaign.
