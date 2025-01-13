Aaron Jones News: Garners 16 total touches in loss

Jones rushed 13 times for 48 yards and secured three of six targets for 12 yards in the Vikings' 27-9 wild-card loss to the Rams on Monday night. He finished the 2024 regular season with 255 carries for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns, a 51-408-2 receiving line on 62 targets and five fumbles (three lost) across 17 games.

Jones didn't look encumbered by the quadriceps injury he'd been dealing with since the Week 18 loss to the Lions, but his opportunities were limited by game script. The veteran's modest final numbers somewhat belied the fact he was a very good fit overall in his first Vikings season, as Jones' rushing yardage total was a new personal best and his receiving yardage tally was the second highest of his career. Jones is due to hit unrestricted free agency when the new league year begins in March after playing 2024 on a one-year, $7 million deal, but there may be mutual interest in a return to Minnesota.