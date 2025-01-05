Aaron Jones News: Goes for 75 yards in Week 18

Jones rushed 10 times for 45 yards while catching five of six targets for 30 receiving yards in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Lions.

Jones turned in moderate fantasy numbers despite his team wearing this one on the chin. The long-time Packer was able to set a new career high in rushing yards (1,138) in his first year playing with the Vikings. The 29-year-old also produced one of his better receiving seasons after recording 51 receptions and 423 yards in 17 starts with his new club. Jones will draw a favorable matchup in the wild-card round of the playoffs when the Vikings face the Rams' 22nd-ranked rush defense next Monday.