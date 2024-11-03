Aaron Jones News: Needs 25 touches to reach 82 yards

Jones rushed 21 times for 64 yards and caught all four of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Jones struggled to the tune of a 3.0 per-carry average without scoring a touchdown in Sunday's win. All of Minnesota's scoring came via the passing game, while the team's leading rusher struggled to gain traction against a tough Indianapolis front. Jones has scored just three touchdowns through eight starts with Minnesota, but he has produced 810 yards from scrimmage to help offset the lack of scoring. The veteran tailback could be in line for a healthy projection against the lowly Jaguars next Sunday.