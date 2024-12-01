Aaron Jones News: Overcomes early fumbles in win

Jones carries the ball only five times for 22 yards and caught three of four targets for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Cardinals. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Two early fumbles, one of which Arizona recovered, parked Jones on the bench for much of the first half, and by the time he checked back into the huddle, Minnesota was staring at a big deficit. To his credit, Jones played a big role in the comeback, both with his pass protection and then by hauling in the game-winning score with just 1:13 left on the clock. Jones has put the ball on the carpet four times in the last three games though, an issue he will need to clean up if he doesn't want to lose more touches and snaps to Cam Akers and Ty Chandler in Week 14 against the Falcons.