Aaron Jones News: Plays just one series Saturday

Jones carried the ball three times for 27 yards in Saturday's 13-10 preseason win over the Giants. He failed to catch his only target.

The Vikings' starters on offense played just one possession, with both Jones and Jordan Mason getting snaps on a drive that ended in a 35-yard Will Reichard field goal. Jones dealt with injuries once again in 2025, playing 12 regular-season games and producing 747 scrimmage yards on 160 touches with three total TDs, two rushing and one receiving. A timeshare between the two backs appears likely once again as Minnesota attempts to keep the 31-year-old Jones on the field, but he still appears to have enough juice to pop for some big plays and make a bigger impact as a receiver, while Mason gets more work between the tackles and at the goal line.