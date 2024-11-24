Aaron Jones News: Tops 100 yards on ground

Jones rushed the ball 22 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Bears. He added three receptions on four targets for 23 yards.

Jones returned to full practices for the first time since suffering an injury to his ribs in Week 10, and he bounced back from a poor Week 11 effort. He accounted for two of Minnesota's longest plays from scrimmage with rushes of 41 and 13 yards, with the former marking his most explosive run of the campaign. That led to Jones topping 100 rushing yards for the second time this season. His two-yard touchdown plunge late in the third quarter also marked his first trip to the end zone since Week 7. Jones' return to health also minimized Cam Akers' role in the offense, making Jones a reliable fantasy back moving forward.