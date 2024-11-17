Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones News: Tough sledding Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 2:33pm

Jones took 15 carries for 39 yards while catching his only target for four yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans.

Neither team could move the ball on the ground Sunday, resulting in rushing averages of 2.5 yards for Minnesota and 1.7 yards for Tennessee. Jones actually finished as the game's leading rusher despite his paltry fantasy output. Cam Akers (10-25-0) continues to cut into the starter's touches, even vulturing a receiving touchdown in this contest. Jones is the superior talent and should remain the preferred fantasy option out of the Vikings' backfield heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Bears.

Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
