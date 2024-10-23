Aaron Rodgers Injury: Dealing with new hamstring injury

Rodgers will be limited in practice Wednesday due to hamstring, knee and ankle injuries, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots isn't expected to be impacted, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that Rodgers' hamstring "flared up" during last Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers, noting that the injury may have hampered to veteran quarterback's ability to scramble on some plays. New York is hosting a walk-through practice Wednesday, so Rodgers' ability, or lack thereof, to practice Thursday and Friday will be more telling as to his health for Week 8. Rodgers and the 2-5 Jets are staring down a must-win divisional matchup against 1-6 Patriots on the road Sunday.