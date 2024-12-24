Aaron Rodgers Injury: Deems self good to go for Sunday

Rodgers (knee) said Tuesday that he's dealing with an MCL injury, but added that he intends to play in Sunday's game against Buffalo, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Rodgers described the knee injury as a "little" MCL issue and said that he feels "pretty good." The veteran quarterback also stated that his goal is to play in all 17 games this season, so he could be incentivized to push through the knee injury, even though the 4-11 Jets have little at stake over the final two weeks. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich suggested earlier Tuesday that Rodgers' availability to play against Buffalo was more uncertain, though Ulbrich noted that he was still expecting the 41-year-old to play.