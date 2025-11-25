Despite exiting the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Bengals with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, Rodgers appeared to be a true game-day decision leading up to this past Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Tomlin said that Rodgers "fought his tail off" to play in the Steelers' eventual 31-28 loss in Chicago, but the team decided it was a "prudent" decision to hold him out and have Mason Rudolph make the start after he had handled most of the first-team reps during the week. While Rodgers looks like he'll remain a limited practice participant when the Steelers return to the field Wednesday, the expectation is that he'll increase his activity as the week rolls along and put himself on a path to playing against Buffalo. If Rodgers ends up suiting up Sunday, he'll likely need to wear a protective brace on his non-throwing wrist.