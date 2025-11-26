It sounds like his activity level Friday will depend on how he feels during\/after Thursday's session. Rodgers hopes to return for Sunday's game against Buffalo after missing a Week 12 loss at Chicago, but he acknowledged Wednesday that he still wasn't ready to take snaps under center, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports. He's wearing a cast to protect his broken left wrist, with Mason Rudolph taking first-team practice reps in the meantime. Comments from Rodgers suggest he won't need clearance from a doctor and is fine to manage the pain, but functionality clearly remains a concern when it comes to taking snaps and using his non-throwing hand to grip the ball.