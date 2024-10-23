Aaron Rodgers Injury: Tending to trio of injuries

Rodgers will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to hamstring, knee and ankle injuries, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots isn't expected to be affected, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich that Rodgers' hamstring "flared up" during last Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers, noting that the injury may have hampered to veteran quarterback's ability to scramble on some plays. New York is hosting a walk-through practice Wednesday, so Rodgers' practice activity Thursday and Friday will be more telling as to his health for Week 8. Rodgers and the 2-5 Jets are staring down a must-win divisional matchup against 1-6 Patriots on the road Sunday.