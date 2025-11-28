Tomlin noted of the QB Friday, "full participant today, no injury designation Sunday. All systems go." Per Pryor, Rodgers fractured his left (non-throwing) wrist Nov. 16, but following back-to-back full practice sessions, he's been deemed good to go versus Buffalo, which sends Mason Rudolph to a backup role in Week 13. Through 10 games, the 41-year-old signal-caller has thrown for 1,969 yards, with a 19:7 TD:INT ration in that span. In his return from a one-game absence, he'll square off against a 7-4 Buffalo team that has lost two of its last three contests, but overall is giving up a league-low average 168.2 passing yards per game.