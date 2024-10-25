Aaron Rodgers News: Cleared to face Patriots

Rodgers (hamstring/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Rodgers upgraded to full participation in practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions. Per John Pullano of the Jets' official site, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Rodgers' injuries "flared up" during the Week 7 loss to the Steelers, but they aren't expected to affect the veteran quarterback's availability on gamedays. Rodgers will have a high Week 8 ceiling against the 1-6 Patriots in what will be Davante Adams' second game as a Jet.