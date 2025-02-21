Aaron Rodgers News: Could be swayed by good situation

Rodgers recently said he's more likely to continue his football career if he can find a good team that really wants him, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

That's more difficult than it sounds, especially after Rodgers' unsuccessful tenure in New York. The Jets have already informed him they're "moving in a different direction", and with minimal chance of trade interest it's only a matter of time until he's released. The teams most likely to consider signing the 41-year-old QB aren't the ones generally considered to be "good", and Rodgers may end up looking at a short list of suitors even if he's flexible on his stated criteria. A couple of the teams that theoretically might have interest would probably prefer to see what happens in free agency and the NFL Draft before settling for Rodgers as their Week 1 starter in 2025.