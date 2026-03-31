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Aaron Rodgers News: Decision could arrive by NFL Draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Steelers owner Art Rooney II noted that he expects an answer from Rodgers regarding the QB's plans for the coming season by the NFL Draft, which starts April 23, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

For now, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are the signal-callers the Steelers have under contract, but if Rodgers does elect to continue his playing career with the team, he'd be reunited with coach Mike McCarthy, who coached him for 13 years while the two were with the Packers. The 42-year-old QB threw for 3,322 yards with a 24:7 TD:INT ratio in 16 regular-season games with 10-7 Pittsburgh in 2025, and since then Michael Pittman was acquired in a trade with the Colts, bostering a WR corps that was led by DK Metcalf last season.

Aaron Rodgers
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