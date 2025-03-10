Aaron Rodgers News: Emerging as option for Pittsburgh

Rodgers has emerged as an option for the Steelers, although they're still talking with fellow quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter also mentions that the Jets are interested in signing Fields as a replacement for Rodgers, who is set to become a free agent and won't stay in New York unless it's to play for the Giants. The Steelers recently agreed to trade for WR DK Metcalf, giving them a dangerous pair of downfield targets with WR George Pickens still on the roster. It'd be a good situation for Rodgers, backed by a solid defense and throwing to talented wideouts, but the fit will also depend on Pittsburgh's level of interest and willingness to give the 41-year-old a desirable contract.