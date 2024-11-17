Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: Fewer than 200 yards again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Rodgers completed 22 of 29 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for seven yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

The Jets didn't pick up a first down until after the two-minute warning in the first half, but they finally showed some life on their last drive before halftime, which Rodgers capped with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall. Rodgers added an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Yeboah to put the Jets up 24-16 in the fourth quarter, but the Colts responded with a 12-3 run. Rodgers had a chance to save the day after taking over with 46 seconds remaining and no timeouts, but he proceeded to fumble the ball and then take a sack within a three-play span as time ran out on the Jets and they fell to 3-8 heading into their Week 12 bye.

Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now