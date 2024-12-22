Aaron Rodgers News: Fizzles out after decent start

Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams. He also rushed once for six yards and lost a fumble.

Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but the Jets added only three points the rest of the way, including a missed PAT after Adams' third touchdown catch in the past two games. The veteran quarterback still has multiple touchdown passes in five of his last eight starts despite failing to do so against the Rams, but his uptick in production hasn't led to much team success, as the Jets fell to 4-11 with Sunday's loss. New York's unlikely to get back in the win column in Week 17 against the Bills.