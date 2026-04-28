Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: Gets right-of-first-refusal tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 7:24am

The Steelers assigned Rodgers the right-of-first-refusal UFA tender Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers reportedly had not notified Pittsburgh of his plans for the 2026 season ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, in which the team added Drew Allar (ankle) in the third round to join Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in the quarterback room. The right-of-first-refusal tender means the Steelers will receive exclusive negotiation rights with Rodgers if he doesn't sign anywhere by July 22, per Schefter, or the start of the summer's first training camp if that date is earlier. Before that date, Rodgers remains free to sign with another team, though Pittsburgh would have the right of first refusal, and by all appearances the 42-year-old veteran intends to stick with the Steelers if he plays another season. Rodgers' tender would provide a 10 percent raise on the one-year, $13.65 million contract he played under in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Millions
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Millions
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 2
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 2
Author Image
Joe Bartel
3 days ago
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 1
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 1
Author Image
Joe Bartel
4 days ago
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
NFL
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
Author Image
Jim Coventry
13 days ago
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
Author Image
John McKechnie
19 days ago