Aaron Rodgers News: Gets right-of-first-refusal tender

The Steelers assigned Rodgers the right-of-first-refusal UFA tender Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers reportedly had not notified Pittsburgh of his plans for the 2026 season ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, in which the team added Drew Allar (ankle) in the third round to join Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in the quarterback room. The right-of-first-refusal tender means the Steelers will receive exclusive negotiation rights with Rodgers if he doesn't sign anywhere by July 22, per Schefter, or the start of the summer's first training camp if that date is earlier. Before that date, Rodgers remains free to sign with another team, though Pittsburgh would have the right of first refusal, and by all appearances the 42-year-old veteran intends to stick with the Steelers if he plays another season. Rodgers' tender would provide a 10 percent raise on the one-year, $13.65 million contract he played under in 2025.