Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: May not be option for Vikings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 12:05pm

The Vikings aren't expected to pursue Rodgers in free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero adds that the team has rejected trade calls on J.J. McCarthy and will move forward with the 22-year-old as their starting quarterback. The Vikings plan to add a veteran signal-caller, but they're aiming lower than Rodgers, likely targeting players that will be content with a backup role. Seemingly left with the Steelers and Giants as his options, Rodgers may make a decision soon on his next NFL home.

Aaron Rodgers
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now