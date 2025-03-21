Aaron Rodgers News: Meeting with Pittsburgh

Rodgers is meeting with the Steelers on Friday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rodgers is present at Pittsburgh's team facilities Friday, following a recent report that the veteran quarterback is no longer considered a strong contender to join the Vikings, who remain committed to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Steelers are currently without a clear starting option under center, with the team's largest splash at the position in free agency having been inking career journeyman Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that no agreement between Rodgers and Pittsburgh is currently imminent, but along with the Giants, the Steelers seems like one of the best remaining potential fits for the 41-year-old signal-caller.