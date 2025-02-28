Aaron Rodgers News: New top option for Giants?

The Giants are shifting their interest in a potential veteran quarterback to Rodgers, following the development of Matthew Stafford and the Rams agreeing to terms on a restructured contract Friday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Russini reports that New York and Rodgers have discussed a union all week at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. It was recently reported that Rodgers' top team of interest was the Rams, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, but with that option now off the table the 41-year-old signal-caller may have to further open his range of potential options. Rodgers would have the opportunity to pair with a young standout wide receiver in Malik Nabers with the Giants, who as a rookie working with a combination of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock. Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle, managed to put together a 109-1,204-7 receiving line across 15 games in 2024. The team additionally has the available cap space to potentially bring in Davante Adams to join Rodgers, a development both players have expressed interest in. Neither Rodgers or Adams has yet been let go by the Jets, but their respective releases seem like a foregone conclusion.