Aaron Rodgers News: No injury designation for TNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Rodgers (knee/hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Rodgers has dealt with various lower-body injuries this season but hasn't come close to missing a game. He'll face a tough Houston defense Thursday night, albeit with S Jimmie Ward (groin) and LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) both missing a third/fourth straight game. The Jets offense is also missing two starters -- WR Allen Lazard (chest) and RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).

