Aaron Rodgers News: No timetable for decision

Rodgers said Wednesday that he has not yet made a decision on his playing future and that the Steelers have not informed him of any timetable to make such a decision, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers expressed high praise for Pittsburgh and new head coach Mike McCarthy, but it does not appear that the 42-year-old veteran will make a decision about whether or not to play in the 2026 season prior to the start of free agency March 11. While the Steelers have expressed interest in re-signing Rodgers, other QB-needy teams around the league would also stand to be interested in his services, if available. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, Rodgers completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.