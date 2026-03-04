Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: No timetable for decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Rodgers said Wednesday that he has not yet made a decision on his playing future and that the Steelers have not informed him of any timetable to make such a decision, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers expressed high praise for Pittsburgh and new head coach Mike McCarthy, but it does not appear that the 42-year-old veteran will make a decision about whether or not to play in the 2026 season prior to the start of free agency March 11. While the Steelers have expressed interest in re-signing Rodgers, other QB-needy teams around the league would also stand to be interested in his services, if available. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, Rodgers completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBs
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBs
Author Image
Jim Coventry
2 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
8 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
15 days ago