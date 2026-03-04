Aaron Rodgers News: No timetable for decision
Rodgers said Wednesday that he has not yet made a decision on his playing future and that the Steelers have not informed him of any timetable to make such a decision, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Rodgers expressed high praise for Pittsburgh and new head coach Mike McCarthy, but it does not appear that the 42-year-old veteran will make a decision about whether or not to play in the 2026 season prior to the start of free agency March 11. While the Steelers have expressed interest in re-signing Rodgers, other QB-needy teams around the league would also stand to be interested in his services, if available. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, Rodgers completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBs2 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison8 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?13 days ago
-
General NFL Article
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes15 days ago