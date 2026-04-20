Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: No word yet on playing status

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Steelers have not yet received word from Rodgers regarding his plans for the 2026 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

The report indicates that at this stage there's no expectation that the QB's decision will arrive prior to the start of the draft on Thursday. Previously, Steelers owner Art Rooney II noted that he expected an answer from Rodgers "by the draft," but for now, while Rodgers continues to mull his future, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are the only signal callers Pittsburgh has under contract.

Aaron Rodgers
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
NFL
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
Author Image
Jim Coventry
5 days ago
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
Author Image
John McKechnie
11 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
24 days ago
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
Author Image
Mario Puig
41 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
45 days ago