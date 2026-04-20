Aaron Rodgers News: No word yet on playing status
As the NFL Draft approaches, the Steelers have not yet received word from Rodgers regarding his plans for the 2026 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
The report indicates that at this stage there's no expectation that the QB's decision will arrive prior to the start of the draft on Thursday. Previously, Steelers owner Art Rooney II noted that he expected an answer from Rodgers "by the draft," but for now, while Rodgers continues to mull his future, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are the only signal callers Pittsburgh has under contract.
Aaron Rodgers
Free Agent
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