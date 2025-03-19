Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: Not an option for Vikings?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Vikings are not pursuing Rodgers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero adds that the team has rejected trade calls on J.J. McCarthy and will move forward with the 22-year-old as their starting quarterback. The Vikings plan to add a veteran QB, but they're aiming lower than Rodgers, likely targeting players that will be okay with a backup role. Seemingly left with the Steelers and Giants as his options, Rodgers may make a decision soon on his next NFL home.

Aaron Rodgers
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now