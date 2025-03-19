Aaron Rodgers News: Not an option for Vikings?

The Vikings are not pursuing Rodgers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero adds that the team has rejected trade calls on J.J. McCarthy and will move forward with the 22-year-old as their starting quarterback. The Vikings plan to add a veteran QB, but they're aiming lower than Rodgers, likely targeting players that will be okay with a backup role. Seemingly left with the Steelers and Giants as his options, Rodgers may make a decision soon on his next NFL home.