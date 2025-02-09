Aaron Rodgers News: Not expected to return to New York

The Jets aren't expected to retain Rodgers as their starting quarterback for next season, and a resolution is likely to be reached "sooner rather than later," Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

It's been a tumultuous two seasons in New York for Rodgers -- he tore his Achilles three offensive snaps into the 2023 regular season then performed below expectations in 2024. Though the future Hall of Famer did manage to put up a respectable 3,897 passing yards with a 63 percent completion rate and 28:11 TD:INT over 17 contests during the current campaign, his performance level was inconsistent from game to game, and the Jets compiled a 5-12 record. Rodgers has one year remaining on the three-year deal he signed in July of 2023 (the contract also has four void years, which begin in 2026), and New York will take on $49 million of dead-cap money if the team elects to part ways with him, but that doesn't appear to be enough of a deterrent to prevent the Jets from moving on. Schultz does note that "further discussions" are likely to take place between Rodgers and the organization, and the QB has yet to make a definitive statement about whether he plans to continue his career next year, so there are clearly a lot of factors at play here.