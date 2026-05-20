Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: Plans to retire after 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 1:25pm

Rodgers said Wednesday that 2026 will be his final NFL season, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers signed with the Steelers on Monday -- the first day of OTAs. He made the decision to play another season in late April or early May, after the NFL Draft, and was then in Pittsburgh for a couple of week before officially signing his one-year contract. He'll turn 43 late in the 2026 season, and there'd be no guarantee of a starting job in 2027 even if he wanted one. Rodgers also mentioned that he anticipated retiring once Mike Tomlin was gone, only to reconsider when the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, who was Rodgers' head coach from 2006 to 2018 in Green Bay. The offense could look much different from last year's, with the Steelers adding WRs Michael Pittman and Germie Bernard to give a better three-wide look.

Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Rodgers See More
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-17
NFL
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-17
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
6 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Landing Spot Winners and Losers
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Landing Spot Winners and Losers
Author Image
Mario Puig
20 days ago
Playoff Risers: The QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs Whose Stats Spike in the Postseason
NFL
Playoff Risers: The QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs Whose Stats Spike in the Postseason
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
21 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
23 days ago