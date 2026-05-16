Aaron Rodgers News: Slated to return to Pittsburgh
Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to agree on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal will be worth up to $25 million, according to Schefter.
Rodgers has been linked to a return to Pittsburgh throughout the offseason, and the Steelers emphasized their desire to bring the veteran QB back when they placed a right-of-first-refusal UFA tender on him in late April. Rather than sign that tender, Rodgers will return on a freshly negotiated one-year deal. He's slated to serve as the team's starting QB for a second straight campaign after leading Pittsburgh to the playoffs last season and throwing for 3,322 yards with a 24:7 TD:INT while completing 65.7 percent of his pass attempts over 16 regular-season games.
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