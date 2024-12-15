Fantasy Football
Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: Three TDs in rare Jets win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 2:51pm

Rodgers completed 16 of 30 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars. He also rushed five times for 45 yards and threw a two-point conversion.

Rodgers posted his third-highest passing yardage total of the campaign while setting a new season high in rushing yards in this throwback performance. He answered an opening-drive Jaguars touchdown with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, but the veteran quarterback finished the first half with just three completions and 55 passing yards. Rodgers bounced back in the third quarter with a go-ahead one-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, whom Rodgers connected with for a 43-yard gain earlier on the drive. After the Jets fell behind 22-17 in the fourth quarter, Rodgers found Adams for a 71-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to take a three-point lead with 3:24 remaining, then linked up with Adams for a 41-yard gain to set up Breece Hall's game-winning touchdown run. Adams accounted for 198 of Rodgers' 289 passing yards, and their chemistry will be tough for the Rams to stop in Week 16.

