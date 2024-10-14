Aaron Rodgers News: Vintage Rodgers TD pass not enough

Rodgers completed 19 of 25 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Rodgers played well in the Jets' first game since firing head coach Robert Saleh and changing the offensive playcaller from Nathaniel Hackett to Todd Downing, but New York came up just short due to two missed field goals from Greg Zuerlein and numerous costly penalties on the offense. After tossing a five-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in the first quarter, Rodgers delivered his best play as a Jet to give the team a spark on the final play of the first half, connecting with Allen Lazard for a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown. The Jets moved the ball well in the second half as Rodgers came six yards shy of his first 300-yard passing performance since Week 14 of the 2021 season, but they failed to build a lead and eventually ran out of chances when Mike Williams fell down on Buffalo's game-sealing interception. The desperation level will be high for Rodgers and the 2-4 Jets against the Steelers on SNF in Week 7.