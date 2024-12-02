Aaron Rodgers News: Will retain starting job

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers will retain the Jets' starting quarterback job for the team's Week 14 game at Miami, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports. "We have great belief in Aaron and we think he gives us the best opportunity to win," Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich reaffirmed Rodgers' standing atop the depth chart after the veteran signal-caller endured another disappointing outing in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks, dropping the Jets to 3-9 on the season and putting the team on the brink of elimination from playoff contention. Coming out of a Week 12 bye, the Jets offense initially looked sharp with two first-quarter touchdowns, but Rodgers struggled to lead productive drives thereafter and threw a back-breaking pick-six midway through the second quarter that kicked off a stretch of 19 unanswered Seattle points to close out the game. Through his 12 starts this season, Rodgers has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for a career-low 6.3 yards per attempt, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While Rodgers will remain the Jets' starter for at least one more week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that the 41-year-old signal-caller is viewed as a longshot to return to the team in 2025. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if Rodgers was benched at some point down the stretch in favor of Tyrod Taylor.