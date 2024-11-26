Aaron Rodgers News: Won't be shut down

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers will "absolutely" start Sunday's game against the Seahawks, while noting that the Jets have had no internal discussions of shutting the veteran quarterback down for the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though the 3-8 Jets are close to being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention coming out of a Week 12 bye, Rodgers looks poised to continue directing the offense, even while he's probably operating at less than full health after having contended with knee, hamstring and ankle injuries in September and October. Rodgers' condition looked as though it might have improved after he was a full participant in practices ahead of both of the Jets' past two games, but it wasn't evident in his performance, as he threw for under 200 yards in losses to the Cardinals and Colts heading into the bye week. Rodgers, who will turn 41 years old next week, recently said he plans to keep playing in 2025, but a return to the Jets could be unlikely in light of how the season has transpired. Rodgers remains under contract with the Jets through 2025, but since none of his salary is guaranteed, the organization would be able to easily move on from him this offseason.